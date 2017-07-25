Video released of brazen OC inmates detailing daring escape before manhunt

Posted: Jul 25 2017 11:34PM EDT

Updated: Jul 26 2017 03:58PM EDT

(FOX 11) - Three maximum security inmates busted out of the Orange County jail and spent a week on the run.

The escape was captured on the inmates' camera.

OCSD Statement:

"The video released today contains footage that is part of an ongoing investigation and is consistent with information OCSD has already supplied verbally to the media.  We will not provide additional comment on a video narrative that seeks to make light of criminal actions."

