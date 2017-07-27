Southwest Airlines selling seats with fantastic views of the total solar eclipse in August

- These are the flights that Southwest says will have the best views of the eclipse:

Southwest flight 1375 Seattle to St. Louis 9:05 a.m.

Southwest flight 1368 Portland to St. Louis 9:05 a.m.

Southwest flight 1577 Denver to St. Louis 10:20 a.m.

Southwest flight 301 Denver to Nashville 10:20 a.m.

Want to see the total solar eclipse from up above?

Well, now you can!

On August 21, five specific Southwest flights will offer their passengers the best chance to see the eclipse from the air and these flights will have fantastic views.

One month from today, join us for a Total Eclipse from the #SouthwestHeart. BOOK NOW: https://t.co/EvUCQqWqtX pic.twitter.com/PDeGnWyeID — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) July 21, 2017

Southwest flight 1969 Denver to Atlanta 9:50 a.m.

Southwest will be giving out special eclipse-viewing glasses for passengers on those flights and have 'cosmic cocktails' on the menu.



It's been 99 years since an event like this can be seen from coast to coast.

What will happen?

The path where the moon will completely cover the sun and the sun's corona, will stretch from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina.

It will be the first total solar eclipse visible in the contiguous United States since 1979 and the first one coast to coast since 1918. Observers outside this path will still see a partial solar eclipse where the moon covers part of the sun's disk.

NASA created a website to provide a guide to this amazing event.



This Interactive Map will show you exactly what it will look like from wherever you are, and the times to see it.

Remember: Never look directly into the sun without the proper solar filters.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.