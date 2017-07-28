VIDEO: Sacramento Zoo welcomes newborn flamingos

- These pre-pink flamingo chicks are adjusting to life at Sacramento Zoo.



Zoo officials released adorable footage of the five new chicks getting a feel of their surroundings. They are seen stretching their legs and squeaking as they do so. Another is seen in a kiddie pool trying to get a hold of a twig with its tiny beak.

Once their big enough, the chicks will move to the zoo's lake.



They are the zoo’s first flamingo babies since 1999. The eggs were artificially incubated before hatching. The five chicks were born between June 28 and July 18. There are currently 36 adult flamingos at Sacramento zoo. One of the original eight flamingos that arrived in 1966 remains a resident.