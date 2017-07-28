MAC Cosmetics giving out free lipstick for National Lipstick Day

FOX 32 NEWS - In honor of National Lipstick Day on Saturday, MAC Cosmetics will be giving away free lipsticks!

The giveaway will take place July 29th at MAC storefronts nationwide along with other retailers that carry MAC products.

No purchase is necessary for the giveaway and you can choose whichever shade you want, while supplies last.

To see which MAC store is closest to you, click here.

