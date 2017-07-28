Nearly $200k worth of marijuana found in cloned Dish Network van

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jul 28 2017 12:19PM EDT

Updated: Jul 28 2017 12:59PM EDT

AJO, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Authorities say nearly $200,000 worth of marijuana was found in a cloned Dish Network utility van in Ajo, Arizona.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the van was stopped at an immigration checkpoint along State Route 85 on Wednesday.

When the van approached the checkpoint, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted agents to an odor inside the van that it is trained to detect.

Inside the van there were numerous blocks wrapped in brown cellophane tape. The block were later determined to be marijuana, according to authorities.

The 39-year-old driver of the van was arrested. The van and more than 396 pounds of marijuana were seized.

 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Nearly $200k worth of marijuana found in cloned Dish Network van
  • MAC Cosmetics giving out free lipstick for National Lipstick Day
  • In US first, scientists edit genes of human embryos
  • Indiana police officer killed when person trapped in car starts shooting
  • VIDEO: Sacramento Zoo welcomes newborn flamingos
  • Senate rejects measure to repeal parts of Obama health law
  • Starbucks to shutter all Teavana stores as sales disappoint
  • Big House, Many People: Local man builds home for entire family and friends
  • Navy SEAL embraces wife for first time since tragic accident
  • Bridgeport officer has close call with wrong-way driver