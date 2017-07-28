Nearly $200k worth of marijuana found in cloned Dish Network van

- Authorities say nearly $200,000 worth of marijuana was found in a cloned Dish Network utility van in Ajo, Arizona.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the van was stopped at an immigration checkpoint along State Route 85 on Wednesday.

When the van approached the checkpoint, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted agents to an odor inside the van that it is trained to detect.

Inside the van there were numerous blocks wrapped in brown cellophane tape. The block were later determined to be marijuana, according to authorities.

The 39-year-old driver of the van was arrested. The van and more than 396 pounds of marijuana were seized.