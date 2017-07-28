Driver totals Ferrari just one hour after buying it

Fire officials hosed the car down and officials say they were amazed to find the driver had only minor cuts and bruises.

Officers asked the driver what sort of car he had and he responded, "It was a Ferrari." He then added, "I've only just got it, picked it up an hour ago."

The destroyed vehicle was a Ferrari 430 Scuderia, which costs around $270,000.

Police say after speaking to witnesses they don't believe speeding played a factor in the crash, though they say roads were wet at the time of the crash.

A driver in the UK crashed his luxury car just one hour after buying it.

According to the South Yorkshire Police, officers responded to the scene of a single car crash after reports that the driver had lost control and gone airborne before the car burst into flames.

Someone had a miracle escape (cuts/bruises) from his #Ferrari earlier on the M1. Lost control, went airborne & burst into flames #fire #ouch pic.twitter.com/DkMPEOedFB — SYP Ops Support (@SYPOperations) July 27, 2017

