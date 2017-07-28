McDonald's employee fired after posting gross photos of ice cream machine

Posted: Jul 28 2017 02:51PM EDT

Updated: Jul 28 2017 03:18PM EDT

LA PLACE, La (FOX NEWS) - McDonald’s is caught up in a McFlurry of bad press after an employee posted revolting images of the store’s moldy ice cream tray.

The employee, Nick, said he took the photos at the McDonald's in La Place, La., where he had been working for five months. 

Nick told BuzzFeed that he took the pictures two weeks ago, wrestling with whether or not to post them. Eventually he decided to ahead and post the images to his personal Twitter account because “the working conditions were ridiculous — everyone was inappropriate and nothing was clean.”

He continued by saying: "I shared it because I wanted to let people know what they’re consuming, and how disgusting the conditions are.”

Nick said he was fired after posting the photos. They are still posted on his Twitter account.

Read more at FOXNEWS.COM.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • McDonald's employee fired after posting gross photos of ice cream machine
  • Big House, Many People: Local man builds home for entire family and friends
  • Baby Charlie Gard has died at 11-months-old
  • VIDEO: Man tries to rob 2 women at drive-up ATM in Fairfax
  • Driver totals Ferrari just one hour after buying it
  • Nearly $200k worth of marijuana found in cloned Dish Network van
  • MAC Cosmetics giving out free lipstick for National Lipstick Day
  • In US first, scientists edit genes of human embryos
  • Indiana police officer killed when person trapped in car starts shooting
  • VIDEO: Sacramento Zoo welcomes newborn flamingos