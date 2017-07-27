Manhunt continues for man accused of killing Charlotte couple

- It’s news one neighbor still can't wrap his head around.

“We used to always kick it, but you never know anyone, you know. Smile in your face and flip out the next day,” said the neighbor.

He did not want to show his face on camera, telling FOX 46 Charlotte he just recently spoke to Vernal Smith Jr., the suspect in Thursday morning's double homicide.

“He wanted me to start cutting his grass because he said he was going to leave his wife because they weren’t getting along and I said 'Y’all need to go get some counseling and try to stay together and make it work.' He said no, 'I don’t want to make it work,'” the neighbor told FOX 46.

It's that woman, Smith’s wife, police say showed up at CMC University just before 5 a.m. Thursday suffering injuries from an assault with a deadly weapon.

She told police she feared other victims were back at home. Once police arrived at the house on Red Clay Ln., they discovered her mother Jacqueline Gordon-White dead inside.

It wasn't until a little later that police discovered the wife's father had been killed and left in the trunk of the car she drove to the hospital.

“I thought they were some happy people. Her mother and father just moved down from Jersey,” the neighbor said.

“Going thru possibly what she just went through and looking to get medical attention she probably just didn’t take time to look at the car. It’s not something we'd actually think she would look in the trunk for,” said a CMPD police officer.

“I'm not afraid, I just feel bad for the family. No one deserves to die like that,” the neighbor said.

Police add they believe Smith was last seen driving a black 2017 Honda CRV with the license plate number pas-9116.

Smith is no stranger to the law, and police say he should be considered dangerous. In 2015, he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Cabarrus County.

Now, two years later, neighbors in this quiet north Charlotte neighborhood say his reported latest act of violence, has the area on edge.

"When I came home it's like a ghost town around here. I mean there are kids everyday playing in the road except for today but normally every day you can walk by and there are kids running down the street. They are always playing," said another neighbor.

Anyone who sees Smith or has any information on the case should call 911.