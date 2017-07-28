Police officer celebrates 1st birthday of toddler he helped deliver

- A Texas toddler and a deputy who helped deliver her at a gas station parking lot reunited one year later to celebrate the girl's birthday with an adorable tea party.

Destiny and Caleb Hall of Granbury, Texas, were racing to the hospital on July 18, 2016, when they were forced to stop at a gas station parking lot, according to The Huffington Post.

"Caleb told me, 'You’re going to have the baby in the back of the ambulance, isn’t that exciting?'" Destiny Hall told the news site. "I replied, 'No, I’m having her NOW.'"

The couple recalled Texas Deputy Constable Mark Diebold flagging them down earlier for speeding, but then realized they were rushing because of the emergency. He followed them until they pulled over, then stepped in to help deliver the couple's second daughter, Evelyn.

