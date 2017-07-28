Cards requested for WWII veteran heading to hospice

- It's a heart-warming story of how a Florida community is rallying behind a World War II veteran who is heading into hospice care. It all began with a request by his daughter.

"My dad Elwood "Al" Bauerrle, a 91-year-old Navy World War II veteran is moving into his final journey. Could y'all just send him a card?" asked Jeanne Laurine in a Facebook post.

Now, the people of DeBary and beyong are sending their love, through lots of cards. Bauerrle, the father of seven daughters, has been overwhelmed with emotion from these well wishes from complete strangers.

"It's such a great feeling to know you fought for our country, and now these people are fighting for you every day. I love you," Bauerrle said.

Bauerrle has been a resident of DeBary for more than 40 years. If you would like to give him a card, send it to: Elwood "Al" Bauerrle, 10 Cassia Lane, DeBary, Florida 32713.