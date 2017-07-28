Smoke gustnado forms during Gorman brush fire

- What started as a spot fire Friday afternoon along the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway south of Gorman Road in Gorman has grown into a 25-acre brush fire. Four helicopters and 118 firefighters are battling the blaze, which isn't threatening structures, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Richie Licon.





During the brush fire, small gustnado full of smoke formed near the area where the fires were burning.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.