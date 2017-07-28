Smoke gustnado forms during Gorman brush fire

Posted: Jul 28 2017 08:51PM EDT

Updated: Jul 28 2017 09:13PM EDT

GORMAN, CA (FOX 11) - What started as a spot fire Friday afternoon along the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway south of Gorman Road in Gorman has grown into a 25-acre brush fire. Four helicopters and 118 firefighters are battling the blaze, which isn't threatening structures, according to  Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Richie Licon.



During the brush fire, small gustnado full of smoke formed near the area where the fires were burning. 

 

