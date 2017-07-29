Stuffed bunny reunited with owner after getting lost at San Francisco hotel

- A Texas family was reunited with a beloved stuffed bunny- but not before it had a relaxing day at San Francisco's Palace Hotel.

The Bachonksi family was visiting San Francisco and staying at the Palace Hotel. When the family headed out for site seeing, 13-year-old Brooke left Rabby in their hotel room.

Brooke's grandmother gave Brooke Rabby on the day she was born. Since her grandma passed away, Brooke says Rabby is an "extra special connection" to her grandmother.

When the family returned from their sight-seeing, they noticed Rabby was missing. They contacted hotel management- who quickly put up missing posters in the employee area and contact their laundry service. All of the employees were on the lookout.

Right after the family went back home to Texas, the laundry service called the Palace Hotel to say Rabby had been found.

Hotel staff let Brooke know- but before the two could be reunited, the hotel wanted Rabby to have a VIP day. He lounged by the pool, worked out in the fitness center, and enjoyed tea in the Garden Court.

After his last day of luxury, Rabby was in Brooke's arms by the next morning! A very "hoppy" ending, indeed.