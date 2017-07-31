Tesla delivers first lower-cost Model 3 cars

By: DEE-ANN DURBIN, AP Auto Writer

Posted: Jul 31 2017 07:15AM EDT

Updated: Jul 31 2017 07:15AM EDT

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) - Tesla Inc. has finally made its long-promised affordable electric car. But it could take years to get it to all the people who want to buy it.

Tesla delivered the Model 3 small car to its first 30 customers - all employees - at a company party Friday night. CEO Elon Musk said Tesla will build the cars as fast as it can, but acknowledged that supply issues and other complexities will make it tough to reach his goal of making 500,000 cars next year.

With its $35,000 starting price - half the cost of Tesla's previous models - and range of up to 310 miles (498 km), the Model 3 could bring hundreds of thousands of customers into the automaker's fold, taking it from a niche luxury brand to the mainstream.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Tesla delivers first lower-cost Model 3 cars
  • WATCH: Tripp Halstead wakes up excited for first grade
  • Putin says US will have to shed 755 from diplomatic staff
  • Feds expand probe into Ford Explorer exhaust fume leaks
  • Putin says US will have to shed 755 from diplomatic staff
  • Search for person of interest in McDonald's bathroom explosion case
  • Mother with experience spreads awareness of leaving children in hot cars
  • Mother arrested for street racing with unrestrained toddler, passenger says speed hit 120 mph
  • Man gets prison for tossing dogs from top of parking garage
  • Dog given oxygen as firefighters battle warehouse fire