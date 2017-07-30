Mother arrested for street racing with unrestrained toddler, passenger says speed hit 120 mph

Posted: Jul 30 2017 07:46PM EDT

Updated: Jul 31 2017 10:35AM EDT

Dallas - A Dallas mother is in jail after police said she crashed during a street race. Her 13-month-old son was unrestrained in the back seat.

Police said 19-year-old Kierra Beaty was going about 120 miles per hour early Sunday morning when she clipped a pole, spun out of control and crashed on Highway 310 in east Oak Cliff.

Three passengers and Beaty’s young son were in the car. A passenger who was holding the child in the back seat suffered a minor injury. The boy was not hurt and is now with his father.

Family members told FOX 4 it’s a miracle no one was really hurt.

A business owner there said the area is known for street racing.

“It’s unfortunate that it took place on the street right here. It’s not an infamous street, you know. It’s not a main street that they hang out on,” Henry Lane Hughes said.

Beaty is now facing charges for endangering a child and street racing.

