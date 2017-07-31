Joe Arpaio found guilty of criminal contempt

- Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio has been found guilty of criminal contempt.

Arpaio was charged with misdemeanor contempt of court for allegedly defying a judge's 2011 order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

During the trial, prosecutors allegedly told the judge that Arpaio blew off a court order in 2011 to stop picking up suspected illegal immigrants, and handing them over to ICE and Border Patrol, where there were no state charges against them.

Prosecutors claim Arpaio did this because he was running for reelection in 2012, and that Arpaio allegedly used his defiance to raise millions of dollars and brag about it to the media.

Arpaio's lawyers argued that he didn't intend to break the law.

Arpaio will be sentenced on October 5 at 10 a.m.

