Hundreds of bikers honor dying veteran's wish for one last ride

- Hundreds of Michigan bikers showed up on their motorcycles on July 28 to pay tribute to a dying man whose family put out a call on Facebook for bikers to come visit him, according to local station WOOD-TV.

Wayne Whisler, a 66-year-old biker and Vietnam War veteran, was diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this year, and as part of his dying wish, hoped to spend a little more time with other veterans and bikers.

Michigan resident Scott Stafford shared a video of the hundreds who rode to the Hillcrest Nursing Home in Muskegon to pay their respects.

“I can’t even express how much gratitude I have for everyone who’s come together to do this,” Whisler’s stepson told the station.

Credit: Facebook/Scott Stafford via Storyful