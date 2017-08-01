Trump's tax plan has aggressive timeline but no details

By: JOSH BOAK, AP Economics Writer

Posted: Aug 01 2017 04:49AM EDT

Updated: Aug 01 2017 04:49AM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is setting an aggressive deadline to pass the first tax code rewrite since 1986.

A White House aide, Marc Short, says officials hope to have the House pass a tax overhaul in October that the Senate could then approve in November.

There are scant details about the rewrite itself, but the administration is planning a significant amount of promotion to generate support for it.

President Donald Trump plans to travel the country to rally backing for intended tax cuts, while conservative activists and business groups will be asked to encourage and pressure Congress to pass the revision.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Trump's tax plan has aggressive timeline but no details
  • Toddler fist-bumps passengers while boarding flight
  • Starbucks released new drink with beef jerky
  • Doctor delivers baby before giving birth herself
  • Mom on verge of death undergoes open heart surgery, C-section at same time
  • Hundreds of bikers honor dying veteran's wish for one last ride
  • Elderly woman kills copperhead snakes with shotgun, shovel and rake handle
  • Joe Arpaio found guilty of criminal contempt
  • Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director
  • New York eyes textalyzer to bust drivers using cellphones