Elderly woman kills copperhead snakes with shotgun, shovel and rake handle

Posted: Jul 31 2017 03:47PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01 2017 05:15AM EDT

(FOX NEWS) - A 72-year-old Oklahoma woman refused to let more than a dozen copperhead snakes slither under her home unchecked Friday, using a shotgun, shovel and rake handle to crush and blast the critters to death.

The woman, identified only as Mrs. Newby, was dubbed the "snake killer" after she was spotted with 11 dead reptiles on the ground, neighbor Susan Thompson wrote in a Facebook post

"Mrs Newby killed 11 copperheads last night at her house ! She's a snake killer if you need help call her ! She is 72 years old!" Thompson wrote in the caption. 

Mrs. Newby won't be letting any other serpents slither their way into her life, either. Thompson said her determined neighbor planned to "sit outside last night and wait for some more" snakes.

As of Monday morning, 18 snakes have been killed. 

Read more at FOXNEWS.COM. 

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Elderly woman kills copperhead snakes with shotgun, shovel and rake handle
  • Toddler fist-bumps passengers while boarding flight
  • Starbucks released new drink with beef jerky
  • Trump's tax plan has aggressive timeline but no details
  • Doctor delivers baby before giving birth herself
  • Mom on verge of death undergoes open heart surgery, C-section at same time
  • Hundreds of bikers honor dying veteran's wish for one last ride
  • Joe Arpaio found guilty of criminal contempt
  • Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director
  • New York eyes textalyzer to bust drivers using cellphones