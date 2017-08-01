Toddler fist-bumps passengers while boarding flight

- A two-year-old made his grand entrance on a Southwest Airlines.



In a video shared by his mom, her popular son, Guy, is seen walking down the plane’s aisle, fist-bumping other passengers, as he boarded his flight from Kansas City International Airport.



The adorable toddler seems to make everyone’s travel day brighter as he drags his blanket behind him, makes eye contact with passengers and holds his fist out, waiting for them to meet him halfway.



His mom, Alya Jakubowicz, wrote in the Instagram video caption: “My son on the campaign trail, attempting to win the hearts of airline passengers in the hopes of becoming the next Southwest ambassador.”



Alya said her son first learned about fist-bumping while on a flight to Dallas when he was 18 months old. He has been obsessed with the gesture ever since.