Kidnapped woman gets away after abductors can't operate stick shift

Posted: Aug 01 2017 10:25AM EDT

Updated: Aug 01 2017 11:08AM EDT

A 20-year-old college student in Columbia, South Carolina, was able to escape her kidnappers after they couldn't figure out how to drive her car's stick shift, according to reports.

Three men approached Jordan Dinsmore around 1 a.m. Wednesday in a dimly lit parking lot outside her apartment, pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot her if she continued to scream, The State reported.

After reportedly robbing her of her phone and purse, the men forced Dinsmore back into her car. It was then that the kidnappers, who Dinsmore said told her they would rape her, reportedly realized they couldn’t drive the car because it was a stick shift.

One of the abductors ran away, while the other two ordered Dinsmore to drive to a nearby ATM.

Read more on FOX NEWS

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Kidnapped woman gets away after abductors can't operate stick shift
  • Video shows Texas woman burned by candle flames
  • Dupont Circle fight starts over President Trump ‘Make America Great Again' hat, police say
  • Toddler fist-bumps passengers while boarding flight
  • Starbucks released new drink with beef jerky
  • Trump's tax plan has aggressive timeline but no details
  • Snapchat video shows alcohol being forced down throats of alligators
  • Doctor delivers baby before giving birth herself
  • Mom on verge of death undergoes open heart surgery, C-section at same time
  • Hundreds of bikers honor dying veteran's wish for one last ride