Video shows Texas woman burned by candle flames

- A Texas woman says she was scorched in the face after trying blow out a candle at her home in Burleson last month.

A surveillance camera at the house of Cody and Ashley Brawley caught the incident on July 23. Ashley told NBC-TV in Dallas that she noticed a burning smell from the living room and realized a vanilla-scented triple-wick candle from Bath & Body Works was going up in flames.

Video appears to show her trying to blow it out, but the flames shoot up, burning her. She was treated for first- and second-degree burns to her face.

The Brawleys said the candle had been burning for around 3 hours and 20 minutes when the incident took place.

Instructions for the product state “Do not burn for more than three to four hours at a time,” according to NBC.

The couple questioned if the product was defective, while Bath & Body Works said they were working on more details.

Credit: Facebook/Cody Brawley via Storyful