Road rage caught on camera in Huntington Park

- A bizarre scene caught on camera in Huntington Park.

A driver repeatedly slammed into a car in front of him, not stopping even as his airbag was deployed.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Alameda Street and Gage Avenue last month.

The video, just released, shows the suspect's violent behavior and unbelievable getaway.

After fleeing the scene, the driver hit five parked cars and the whole thing ended only after his car caught fire and he was arrested.

The suspect's name has not been released, but he is facing several charges.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.