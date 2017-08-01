Police: Atlanta carjacking suspect asked victim to help start car

Posted: Aug 01 2017 06:11PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01 2017 07:58PM EDT

ATLANTA - A terrifying moment caught on camera as a man holds a woman at gunpoint and takes off in her car—after asking the victim for help to get it started.

Atlanta Police say this happened at the Shell gas station on Moreland Avenue in Little Five Points.

The woman told police she went in to get a drink and, when she came back out, the man asked for change.

That’s when, she says, he pulled out the gun and demanded her keys, wallet, cell phone and even the drink she had just purchased.

The victim said the man told her to walk away, but then asked her to return to help him get the car started.

Police have since located the car, but need help identifying the man in the surveillance video.

