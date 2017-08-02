Frontier Airlines offering flights as low as $29

- Frontier Airlines is selling one-way trips for as low as $29.

However, you will need to act fast -- tickets must be purchased by the end of Wednesday, August 2. If you’re in need of a quick weekend trip, routes include Orlando to Nashville and Tampa to Cincinnati. The flights are available any time between August 4-30.

While Frontier is offering this deal, keep in mind there are extra fees for other amenities, such as for a reserved seat and carry-on luggage.

Still, you’ll be getting some cheap flights. You can see the rest of the routes by visiting the Frontier website.

Check out some of the options below:



Atlanta to Cincinnati

Atlanta to Cleveland

Bismarck to Denver

Cincinnati to Atlanta

Cleveland to Atlanta

Denver to Omaha

Denver to Kansas City

Denver to Bismarck

Denver to Salt Lake City

Indianapolis to Orlando

Kansas City to Denver

Nashville to Orlando

New Orleans to Orlando

Omaha to Denver

Orlando to New Orleans

Orlando to Indianapolis

Orlando to Nashville

Orlando to Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh to Orlando

Salt Lake City to Denver

Tampa to Cincinnati