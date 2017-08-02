Frontier Airlines offering flights as low as $29

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 02 2017 07:14AM EDT

Updated: Aug 02 2017 07:21AM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Frontier Airlines is selling one-way trips for as low as $29.

However, you will need to act fast -- tickets must be purchased by the end of Wednesday, August 2. If you’re in need of a quick weekend trip, routes include Orlando to Nashville and Tampa to Cincinnati. The flights are available any time between August 4-30. 

While Frontier is offering this deal, keep in mind there are extra fees for other amenities, such as for a reserved seat and carry-on luggage.

Still, you’ll be getting some cheap flights. You can see the rest of the routes by visiting the Frontier website.

Check out some of the options below:

Atlanta to Cincinnati
Atlanta to Cleveland
Bismarck to Denver
Cincinnati to Atlanta
Cleveland to Atlanta
Denver to Omaha
Denver to Kansas City
Denver to Bismarck
Denver to Salt Lake City
Indianapolis to Orlando
Kansas City to Denver
Nashville to Orlando
New Orleans to Orlando
Omaha to Denver
Orlando to New Orleans
Orlando to Indianapolis
Orlando to Nashville
Orlando to Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh to Orlando
Salt Lake City to Denver
Tampa to Cincinnati

