Shark takes bite out of researcher's camera

Posted: Aug 02 2017 07:10AM EDT

Updated: Aug 02 2017 07:10AM EDT

CAPE CODE, Mass. (FOX 35 WOFL) - Even a shark needs a little private time.

Check out this great white shark, who takes a bite right out of a GoPro camera.

This 12-foot-shark swims up to the camera, opens it mouth -- showing off it's razor shark teeth -- and then chomps down on the GoPro.

This terrifying shark run-in occurred Monday during a routine research trip to tag and identify the white shark population off the coast of Cape Cod.

Luckily, the shark did not damage the camera. 

Video Courtesy: Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries 

