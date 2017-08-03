Styrofoam found in recalled ground beef products

- There could be shredded Styrofoam in your recently purchased-beef.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recalled almost 5,000 pounds of ground beef products that could contain it.

The ground chuck beef items were produced on July 15 and labeled, “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF GROUND CHUCK 80% LEAN 20% FAT” with a production date 7/15/17 and case code 541640.

The problem was discovered on July 29, and there have been no confirmed reports of a negative reaction, such as injury or illness. The USDA said anyone who is concerned they could have such a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

If consumers have any other concerns, you can reach out to the USDA in the following ways:

- Food safety questions: Contact a virtual representative 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov.

- The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

- Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.