Reports: Shots fired at KY private school

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 03 2017 04:22PM EDT

Updated: Aug 03 2017 04:22PM EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX 13) - Police have surrounded a private school near Louisville, Kentucky after reports came in about shots being fired, according to the local Fox affiliate, WDRB.  

Police tell WDRB they are investigating the reports, but no active shooter has been found and no injuries have been identified.

Reports of shots fired began to come in around 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Evangel Christian School.

Stay with FOX 13 News for updates on this developing story. 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Reports: Shots fired at KY private school
  • Texas officer thrown into roadway after he's struck by car
  • North Texas couple surprises daughters with new adopted sister
  • Restaurant sends milkshake hundreds of miles to honor woman's dying wish
  • Woman to be sentenced in teen texting suicide case
  • Starbucks offering BOGO Macchiatos
  • Styrofoam found in recalled ground beef products
  • Arrest made in hit and run that dragged woman in Staten Island
  • Virginia boy offers to mow White House lawn; Trump invites him to meet White House groundskeeper
  • Man rescues woman from submerged SUV