Reports: Shots fired at KY private school

- Police have surrounded a private school near Louisville, Kentucky after reports came in about shots being fired, according to the local Fox affiliate, WDRB.

Police tell WDRB they are investigating the reports, but no active shooter has been found and no injuries have been identified.

Reports of shots fired began to come in around 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Evangel Christian School.

Stay with FOX 13 News for updates on this developing story.