Special Counsel Robert Mueller impanels grand jury in Russia probe

Posted: Aug 03 2017 04:26PM EDT

Updated: Aug 03 2017 04:26PM EDT

WASHINGTON - Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury to investigate Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. 

The move is seen as a sign the investigation into the Trump campaign is heating up and entering a new phase.

Russia has denied having a hand in the U.S. presidential election. President Trump, too, has strongly denied allegations of collusion and has frequently called the investigation a “witch hunt.”

Grand juries are powerful tools that allow prosecutors to subpoena documents and get witness testimony on the record.

READ MORE AT FOX NEWS

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Special Counsel Robert Mueller impanels grand jury in Russia probe
  • Reports: Shots fired near KY private school
  • Texas officer thrown into roadway after he's struck by car
  • North Texas couple surprises daughters with new adopted sister
  • Sarasota PTO volunteer charged for allegedly stealing funds
  • Restaurant sends milkshake hundreds of miles to honor woman's dying wish
  • Woman to be sentenced in teen texting suicide case
  • Starbucks offering BOGO Macchiatos
  • Styrofoam found in recalled ground beef products
  • Arrest made in hit and run that dragged woman in Staten Island