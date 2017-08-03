Special Counsel Robert Mueller impanels grand jury in Russia probe

President Donald Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller President Donald Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller

- Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury to investigate Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The move is seen as a sign the investigation into the Trump campaign is heating up and entering a new phase.

Russia has denied having a hand in the U.S. presidential election. President Trump, too, has strongly denied allegations of collusion and has frequently called the investigation a “witch hunt.”

Grand juries are powerful tools that allow prosecutors to subpoena documents and get witness testimony on the record.

READ MORE AT FOX NEWS