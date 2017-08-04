VIDEO: Cheetah quintuplets born in Prague Zoo

- Cheetah quintuplets were born at the Prague Zoo back in May.



And now, we get the first look at the five fur balls.



Their mother, Savannah who is six years old, gave birth to three males and two females. The cubs haven’t been named yet. This is her second litter. She also gave birth to quintuplets in 2014.



The family is seen relaxing together in the sun. Savannah is soaking in the rays while one of her cubs crawls all over her, and she responds with a few licks to its fur. Another lets out a couple of tiny roars.