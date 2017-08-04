VIDEO: Cheetah quintuplets born in Prague Zoo

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 04 2017 05:26AM EDT

Updated: Aug 04 2017 05:56AM EDT

PRAGUE (FOX 13) - Cheetah quintuplets were born at the Prague Zoo back in May.

And now, we get the first look at the five fur balls.

Their mother, Savannah who is six years old, gave birth to three males and two females. The cubs haven’t been named yet. This is her second litter. She also gave birth to quintuplets in 2014.

The family is seen relaxing together in the sun. Savannah is soaking in the rays while one of her cubs crawls all over her, and she responds with a few licks to its fur. Another lets out a couple of tiny roars.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • VIDEO: Cheetah quintuplets born in Prague Zoo
  • WATCH: Airport workers fired over mishandling luggage
  • Special Counsel Robert Mueller impanels grand jury in Russia probe
  • Reports: Shots fired near KY private school
  • Texas officer thrown into roadway after he's struck by car
  • North Texas couple surprises daughters with new adopted sister
  • Sarasota PTO volunteer charged for allegedly stealing funds
  • Restaurant sends milkshake hundreds of miles to honor woman's dying wish
  • Woman to be sentenced in teen texting suicide case
  • Starbucks offering BOGO Macchiatos