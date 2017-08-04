WATCH: Airport workers fired over mishandling luggage

- Three baggage handlers at Orlando International Airport were fired after video showed them mishandling luggage, according to a report.



The employees were seen raising bags above their heads and tossing them onto the conveyor belt. The New York Post reports the handlers were unloading a Virgin Atlantic flight.



Matthew Campbell, a 19-year-old from London captured the video. He posted the it on Facebook and wrote, “I have just witnessed the most horrible and horrendous behaviour from Virgin Atlantic Airlines!”



According to the Post, the Greater Orlando Airport Aviation Authority released the following statement:

“Providing safe, secure and excellent customer service is our mission at Orlando International Airport.

“The incident viewed is not an example of the level of service we strive for. The employees involved have been removed from working at the airport.”



Virgin Atlantic said: “We’re aware of a video showing some ground staff at Orlando Airport handling baggage without the due care and attention that we would expect. We are disappointed to see the footage, and are investigating to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”