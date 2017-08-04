8-year-old girl dies months after drinking boiling water on a dare

Posted: Aug 04 2017 08:10AM EDT

Updated: Aug 04 2017 08:10AM EDT

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An 8-year-old Florida girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare.

The SunSentinel reports Ki'ari Pope started having trouble breathing Sunday night. She told her mother's boyfriend, who called 911. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Marquisia Bonner, the child's 22-year-old mother, says Ki'ari had suffered complications since March when she took the dare from her cousin after they watched a YouTube video where someone appeared to drink boiling water from a straw. She had emergency surgery on her windpipe to clear scar tissue.

Her mother says a tracheotomy left her with trouble breathing and talking.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater says the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • 8-year-old girl dies months after drinking boiling water on a dare
  • Dog refuses to get ready for a walk, cutest thing ever
  • WATCH: Airport workers fired over mishandling luggage
  • VIDEO: Cheetah quintuplets born in Prague Zoo
  • Woman packing giant rifle robs Sprint Store
  • Special Counsel Robert Mueller impanels grand jury in Russia probe
  • Reports: Shots fired near KY private school
  • Texas officer thrown into roadway after he's struck by car
  • North Texas couple surprises daughters with new adopted sister
  • Sarasota PTO volunteer charged for allegedly stealing funds