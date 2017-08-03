Woman packing giant rifle robs Sprint Store
FAYETTEVILLE, NC - Fayetteville Police need your help identifying a woman who was caught on surveillance photos packing some serious heat during a robbery.
The incident happened Monday evening at a Sprint Store located at 7830 Good Middling Drive.
Police say the woman walked into the store carrying a very large rifle and demanded cell phones from the clerk. She then took off in a dark blue Mazda.
The suspect had dark colored hair and was wearing a green tank top with black horizontal stripes, black pants, and black sneakers with a tattoo on her right shoulder blade.
Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective J. Lewis with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-9503 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.organd completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.