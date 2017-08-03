Woman rescues abused puppy after men try to trade it for drugs

- "I mean I just went to the gas station to get a bottle of water," said Kaitlin Cappelluti. Instead, she left with an injured 10-12 week old puppy in her passenger seat.

"I am scared to think of where he may have turned up," she said.

Cappelluti became suspicious when she pulled up and saw a few people crowded around the pup, who is now named Bart. Concerned for his safety she started asking questions.

"What's wrong with him? Why does he have all these marks and scars and burns all over him and is missing all this hair and he told me they told me they put some flea powder on him and it burned his skin," she said.

But that didn't explain why Bart’s tail was cut off. The situation was becoming more bizarre by the minute.

"He asked me point blank if I had any rock on me and he would be willing to trade the puppy for some rock."

Fearing Bart would be traded for drugs, Cappelluti handed over $50 and was able to take the young dog. He's now in a foster home through the South Charlotte Dog Rescue and could soon be available for adoption.

"This puppy was neglected in my opinion and abused and he needed medical attention and he wasn't given it,” said Cappelluit. "I mean he is probably the cutest puppy around and he loves to be held and cuddled like a little baby and given hugs and kisses I mean he is just the cutest thing ever he really is."

CMPD Animal Care and Control has launched their own investigation to see if the original owners could face animal cruelty charges.