Alert issued for missing autistic Lakeland boy

- The Polk County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for a missing 6-year-old Lakeland boy.

Adam Roach was last seen at the Carlton Arms of South Lakeland apartments, at 1000 Carlton Arms Drive, Lakeland. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says Roach is autistic and it is believe that he wandered off somewhere in the vicinity of the apartment complex. Now, deputies are searching nearby bushes, canals and ponds.

"We are actively searching for him at the Carlton Arms Apartment complex on Shepherd Road in south Lakeland, with Air and K-9 teams, and asking the public to avoid the area at this time," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Roach is 4 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 37 pounds. He was wearing a dark blue shirt covered with dinosaurs, dark blue shorts and no shoes.

Call 911 or (863) 577-1600 if you have any information as to the whereabouts of this child.