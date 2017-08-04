Police: Passenger on flight noticed man texting about sexually molesting young children

- A man has been arrested after a nearby airline passenger noticed the man texting about sexually molesting young children, according to the San Jose Police Department.

56-year-old Michael Keller was charged after a female passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose observed him texting with a large Smartphone with an enlarged font, according to police.

The passenger alerted the flight crew and officers detained Kellar upon landing, according to police. The incident occurred on July 31.

A follow-up investigation revealed an adult female suspect in Tacoma, Washington, engaged in inappropriate sexual texts with Kellar, according to police.

Additionally, two children, ages 5 and 7, have been identified as victims.

The female suspect, Gail Burnworth, was taken into custody at her Tacoma residence, according to officials.

Kellar was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on two counts of Attempted Child Molestation and two counts of Solicitation of a Sex Crime.

Burnworth was booked into the Pierce County Jail for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Rape of a Child 1st Degree, and Dealing in Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.

Persons with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Nick Jourdenais and Detective Sergeant Brian Spears of the San Jose PD's ICAC Unit at (408) 537-1397.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the "Submit a Tip" link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.