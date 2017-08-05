9-year-old applies for NASA job, NASA responds

Related Headlines NASA hiring real-life Man in Black to fight aliens

- A 9-year-old applied for NASA's buzzed about Planetary Protection Officer job opening.

Jack Davis, a fourth grader from New Jersey, says he is a "Guardian of the Galaxy" and is a perfect fit for the job.

The job listing is for someone to protect Earth from Alien life and to clean space crafts that return to Earth.

Jack thinks he would make a great Planet Protector.

In his letter to NASA, Jack says:

"Dear NASA,

My name is Jack Davis and I would like to apply for the Planetary Protection Officer job. I may be nine, but I think I would be fit for the job.

One of the reasons is my sister says I'm an alien. Also, I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see. I have also seen the show Marvel Agents of Shield and hope to see the movie Men in Black.

I am great at video games.

I am young, so I can learn to think like an alien.

Sincerely,

Jack Davis

Guardian of the Galaxy

Fourth Grade"

NASA's Director of Planetary Science Division responded to the hopeful employee with

"Dear Jack,

I hear you are a 'Guardian of the Galaxy' and that you're interested in being a NASA Planetary Protection Officer. That's great!

Our Planetary Protection Officer position is really cool and is very important work. It's about protecting Earth from tiny microbes when we bring back samples from the Moon, asteroids, and Mars. It's also about protecting the other planets and moons from our germs as we responsibly explore the Solar System.

We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us, so I hope you will study hard and do well in school. We hope to see you here at NASA one of these days!

Sincerely,

Dr. James L. Green"

To learn more about the Planetary Protection Officer position click here.