Father surprises daughter by graduating alongside her

- Passion didn't expect her dad to be at her graduation. She also didn't expect him to walk with her as well.

Passion was receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Business & Management from Devry University, and her father Harty Herbert was receiving his Master's degree in Public Administration.

He lives in Las Vegas, and decided to travel to surprise his daughter with his accomplishment, and walk in the same ceremony. It took place at the Orange County Convention Center.