Police: Video shows Ohio mom shooting heroin in front of young son

Image from surveillance video that cops say shows a mom shooting up in front of her 4-year-old son.

(FoxNews.com) - Surveillance video shows the horrifying scene of an Ohio mother shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.

Lauren Story, 29, of Green Township, is facing charges after cops say she was seen in the video injecting the drug with a syringe along with a male friend, Fox 19 Cincinnati reported Friday. Her 4-year-old son sat in front of them, playing with a smartphone.

Graphic video shows drug use:

John Donaldson of Grant Park Block Watch shot the video in an alley near a park Wednesday, the station reported.

“I saw the little boy sitting there against the wall really behaving himself while the two were preparing to shoot up,” Donaldson told the station.

“I think the people [who live here] are solid people,” he said. “The people that are the problem are the people that come down here and sell their dope and the people that come down here and buy their dope.”

Donaldson showed the video to police who arrested Story Thursday.

An officer spotted her and the boy in front of the Hamilton County Courthouse in downtown Cincinnati, Fox 19 reported.

Police said they found four syringes in her purse when they took her into custody, according to the station.

She is being held on $22,000 bond on charges of child endangering and possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments.

“People have sympathy for people who use heroin but that sympathy ends when you’re doing it in front of your children,” prosecutor Dave Wood said at the arraignment Friday, WLWT-TV reported.

A judge told her she could not be around her son unless county child caseworkers approve it, Fox 19 reported. The boy was placed in the care of a relative.

A grand jury could hear the case Aug. 14.

