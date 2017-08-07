Little League softballers disqualified ahead of championship

Posted: Aug 07 2017 10:23AM EDT

Updated: Aug 07 2017 10:23AM EDT

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) - Atlee Little League's Junior softball team has been disqualified from its World Series championship matchup over what officials say was an inappropriate social media posting.

Little League officials announced the disqualification Saturday morning, just hours ahead of the championship game which was broadcast live on ESPN2.

Little League described the offending post only as "an inappropriate social media post."

The Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2wihxci ) reported that an Atlee team member posted a photo on Snapchat showing six of the girls giving the middle finger. The post was directed at the host club from Kirkland, Washington, which Atlee defeated in the semifinals.

The host Kirkland team replaced Atlee in the championship.

The team is made up of 12- to 14-year-old girls from the Atlee area near Richmond, Virginia.

