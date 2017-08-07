Police investigate crime scene at daycare

- Multiple officers with the Orlando Police Department are investigating a crime scene at Little Miracle's Academy Daycare in Orlando.

A spokesman with OPD said a 911 call was received around 8:30 p.m., reporting a case of possible child neglect. When officers went to investigate, they discovered a very young boy in a parked van and unconscious. That child later died.

The facility, at 900 Plymouth Ave., near Gore Street, is presently closed for business. When asked if anyone was in custody at the time of this report, Orlando Police Sgt. Eduardo Bernal responded, "Not at this time."

Not other details were immediately released.