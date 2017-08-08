Contest giving away lodging, private jet experience during eclipse

- Airbnb and National Geographic are giving away a total solar eclipse experience.



The contest will provide two people with one night of stargazing in a transparent geodesic dome in the Oregon wilderness. The stay with occur the night prior to the eclipse. Lodging includes an observation deck and telescopes.



Two National Geographic explorers will teach guests about what to expect the following day.



On the morning of August 21, the day of the eclipse, the contest winners will board a private jet that will travel the path of totality.



Here is the expected path of totality, shared by NASA:





The flight will start out over the Pacific ocean, and follow the Moon's shadow as it travels over land.



In order to enter the contest, you will need to answer one question by end of Thursday. You can enter by following this link.