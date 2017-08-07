Confederate time capsule to be opened Tuesday

Posted: Aug 07 2017 11:52PM EDT

Updated: Aug 08 2017 10:18AM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Orlando's Historic Preservation Officer Richard Forbes on Tuesday will open a time capsule that was discovered in the base of a Confederate statute.  The statue was recently removed from Lake Eola Park and relocated to Greenwood Cemetery, where it will be reassembled.

A city spokeswoman says anything found inside will be preserved for archive purposes

Pat Schnurr says the United Daughters of the Confederacy sealed the time capsule more than a hundred years ago. She believes they should be the ones to open it, rather than a city preservation officer.

"They are deliberately doing this to," she says.  "In other words, we have no say so in this."

Schnurr, 94, says inside the metal box is Confederate money, a picture of General Robert E Lee and, "there is a statement in there that says the monument was put up in honor of the Confederate soldiers."

The box is slated for opening at 10 a.m.

 
Up Next:


Up Next

  • Confederate time capsule to be opened Tuesday
  • London jogger pushes woman into traffic on Putney Bridge, Metropolitan Police Service says (VIDEO)
  • Contest giving away lodging, private jet experience during eclipse
  • Deputies find human remains inside septic tank
  • Police investigate crime scene at daycare
  • VIDEO: Parked cars flip over during possible tornado in Salisbury
  • Disney unveils statue honoring boy killed by alligator
  • Man accused of urinating on family of 3 during Metallica concert in Arizona
  • Alabama mom's back-to-school photo is hilarious
  • Viral shark video may spur legislative action