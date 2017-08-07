VIDEO: Parked cars flip over during possible tornado in Salisbury

(Video image: Hopper's Tap House) (Video image: Hopper's Tap House)

- Surveillance cameras at a bar and restaurant in Salisbury captured huge winds that lifted parked cars from the ground and flipped them over as a possible tornado was reported nearby the area.

The storm damage was recorded at around 1:39 p.m. Monday outside of Hopper’s Tap House in the 1400 block of South Salisbury Boulevard.

Surveillance cameras also captured large debris landing in the parking lot and onto the hood of a white truck. Then nearly a few seconds later, another parked car is seen overturning onto an adjacent vehicle.

Hopper’s Tap House wrote on its Facebook page that the severe weather caused the business to close on Monday and that no one was killed or badly injured.

Salisbury police say several cars were seen overturned Monday along with extensive damage to homes, buildings and downed trees.

The National Weather Service will conduct a storm survey Tuesday morning to investigate whether a tornado did touch down in the city.