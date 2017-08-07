Man accused of urinating on family of 3 during Metallica concert in Arizona

Daniel Francis Daddio Daniel Francis Daddio

- A New Mexico man in Phoenix for Friday night's Metallica concert was arrested after authorities say he urinated on a family of three that was seated in front of him. One of the victims is just 10-years-old.

According to court records, Daniel Daddio was seated behind the family at the Metallica concert when the three family members felt warm liquid washing over their back and legs. When one of the family members turned around, he saw Daddio urinating on them.

One of the victims then confronted Daddio, who just shrugged. The victim reported the incident to stadium employees, who then reported it to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS troopers say Daniel Daddio was heavily intoxicated when he was arrested and denied the incident occurred.

Daddio made his first court appearance over the weekend.

"I have to say in the 15 years I've been on the bench, this is one of the most disgusting scenarios I've ever read.. in any event, really inappropriate," said the judge.

Daddio was released from jail. He faces disorderly conduct and indecent exposure charges.