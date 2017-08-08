London jogger pushes woman into traffic on Putney Bridge, Metropolitan Police Service says (VIDEO)

- Dramatic video captured a woman nearly being struck by a bus in London after police said a jogger shoved her.

The Metropolitan Police Service said the video of the close call was captured on the Putney Bridge on Friday.

The video shows a man running when he pushes a 33-year-old woman in front of a bus, forcing the bus to swerve to avoid hitting her, according to authorities.

Officials said the bus stopped and passengers got out to help the woman.

The jogger kept going, according to investigators, but he returned heading the other direction about 15 minutes later.

Police said the woman tried to speak to him as he passed again, but the man wouldn't acknowledge her and instead kept running.