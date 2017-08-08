New Jersey mother charged with abandoning son with special needs

- New Jersey State Police have arrested a Burlington County woman after they say she abandoned her 10-year-old with special needs last week.

Debra Wisler, 39, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after she allegedly left her son in a wooded area with his luggage.

Last Thursday, August 3rd, police say a passing motorist spotted the young boy in a wooded area near the visitor’s center at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. The motorist contacted military personnel, who brought the boy to the visitors center and got him some food and water.

The boy was given a medical evaluation by first responders who found that he had minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the 10-year-old boy then told visitor center employees that his mother had walked him into the woods with his luggage and left him there. He then said that he fell asleep and woke up hungry.

The boy was then able to give his mother’s name and phone number to police, who then contacted her.

Wisler spoke to State Troopers at Bordentown Station the next day. That’s when investigators discovered Wisler had learned that her son was not eligible for a child program at Joint Base McGuire-Dix, and she then walked him into the woods and left him there with his luggage.

Debra Wisler was arrested at the station and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She was released pending a court date.

The Division of Child Protection and Permanency was contacted and they were able to locate a temporary home for the boy.