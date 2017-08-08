Mesa police officer rescues dog from canal

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Aug 08 2017 10:43AM EDT

Updated: Aug 08 2017 12:31PM EDT

MESA, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A Mesa police officer is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a dog who jumped into a canal and drifted downstream.

The Mesa Police Department says when a citizen named John took his beloved dog, Sparky, out for their daily walk, the pup spotted some ducks in a canal and leaped into the water without warning.

Police say John rushed to save Sparky, but quickly lost sight of the dog as he drifted downstream.

Thankfully, another citizen spotted Sparky in the canal about 30 minutes later and called the police. 

Mesa Police Officer Robert Goodrich arrived on the scene, and fished Sparky out of the water to safety. Another officer on the scene transported Sparky to a nearby animal hospital as a precaution.

Thankfully, Sparky was microchipped and was reunited with his owner, John.

"Sparky is my guy," John told Mesa police. "He's my mental health. If I had sight of him in that canal, it would have been both of us in there."

John is a Vietnam War veteran and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. He says although he adopted Sparky over a decade prior after his original owners died from cancer, it was actually Sparky "who took me in."

Sparky is recuperating from the incident and has been reunited with John.

