Whale spotted in Dana Point Harbor

A whale was spotted in the harbor at Dana Point Tuesday.

The whale was swimming close to shore and paddle-boarders at Baby Beach.

SKYFOX was overhead the scene around 1PM.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the whale was spotted and reported shortly before noon as onlookers thought it appeared to be in need of help.

Officials were seen trying to guide the whale out of the harbor with hoses.

