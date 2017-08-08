Whale spotted in Dana Point Harbor

Posted: Aug 08 2017 04:14PM EDT

Updated: Aug 08 2017 04:34PM EDT

A whale was spotted in the harbor at Dana Point Tuesday.

The whale was swimming close to shore and paddle-boarders at Baby Beach.

SKYFOX was overhead the scene around 1PM.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the whale was spotted and reported shortly before noon as onlookers thought it appeared to be in need of help. 

Officials were seen trying to guide the whale out of the harbor with hoses.

