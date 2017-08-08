Report: North Korea considering missile strike on Guam

Posted: Aug 08 2017 07:02PM EDT

Updated: Aug 08 2017 08:22PM EDT

FOX NEWS - North Korea is “carefully examining” a plan to strike the U.S.-owned Pacific island of Guam with missiles, according to reports.

North Korea's military said, in a statement carried by the state-run news agency, that the plan will be "put into practice" once leader Kim Jong Un makes a decision.

North Korea reportedly also warned it could "carry out a preemptive operation if the U.S. showed signs of provocation."

This comes just hours after President Donald Trump said any North Korean threat to the U.S. would be met with "fire and fury."

The U.S. maintains several military bases in Guam, in addition to nuclear-capable bombers and a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile interceptor.

This latest threat from North Korea comes just one day after the nation's foreign minister reportedly said they would use nuclear weapons on the U.S. if attacked.

Pyongyang “is ready to teach the U.S. a severe lesson with its nuclear strategic force,” Ri Yong Ho, North Korea’s foreign minister, reportedly said.

