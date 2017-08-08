Starbucks debuts new 'Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino'

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: Aug 08 2017 11:13PM EDT

Updated: Aug 09 2017 05:35AM EDT

(FOX 11) - Starbucks lovers rejoice! There's a new Frappuccino in town that will be added to their permanent menu.

They debuted the new 'Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino' on Tuesday and their version is an icy blend of almond milk, cinnamon dolce syrup, and coffee. The creamy beverage is also topped with whipped cream, a swirl of caramel, and cinnamon and sugar sprinkles.

Traditionally, Horchata is a classic milk or rice milk drink spiced with cinnamon and vanilla. It’s popular in both Mexico and Central America.

Their version will be Starbucks' first Frappuccino on the menu without milk.

According to the Starbucks Newsroom website, 'the creamy and cool texture is ideal for warm August days and is complemented by sweet caramel and warm spice flavors of cinnamon which hint that fall is near.'

The drink is available at participating locations across the United States and Canada.

Here are some reactions to the new beverage on social media:

