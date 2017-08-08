Starbucks debuts new 'Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino'

- Starbucks lovers rejoice! There's a new Frappuccino in town that will be added to their permanent menu.

They debuted the new 'Horchata Almondmilk Frappuccino' on Tuesday and their version is an icy blend of almond milk, cinnamon dolce syrup, and coffee. The creamy beverage is also topped with whipped cream, a swirl of caramel, and cinnamon and sugar sprinkles.

Traditionally, Horchata is a classic milk or rice milk drink spiced with cinnamon and vanilla. It’s popular in both Mexico and Central America.

Their version will be Starbucks' first Frappuccino on the menu without milk.

According to the Starbucks Newsroom website, 'the creamy and cool texture is ideal for warm August days and is complemented by sweet caramel and warm spice flavors of cinnamon which hint that fall is near.'

The drink is available at participating locations across the United States and Canada.

Here are some reactions to the new beverage on social media:

@Starbucks the horchata almond milk frappuccino is off the chain. New fav! 😍 — Sam A Lam (@sdcruz1991) August 8, 2017

Starbucks currently has an HORCHATA frappuccino.. what a time to be alive! My Mexican self needs one asap. — Mimi (@MireyaRangel_) August 8, 2017

Ok so the Horchata Frappe from Starbucks is gross and doesn't even taste like it — yumiko (@lil_yumiko) August 9, 2017

Starbucks released a new horchata frappuccino 2day. Not exactly authentic horchata, but not bad. The midnight mocha is still my favorite💚☕️😊 — Mayra Hernandez (@Mayra7Hernandez) August 8, 2017

